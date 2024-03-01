Clippers give concerning update on Paul George’s health

The LA Clippers’ annual injury woes may be here again.

The Clippers shared a somewhat troubling update on All-Star forward Paul George, who has missed their last two games with a left knee injury. After initially terming George’s issue as “left knee soreness,” the Clippers updated George’s status on Thursday. George is now said to be dealing with “left knee meniscus irritation” and is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

A meniscus issue sounds like a bigger concern for the 33-year-old George. He suffered a partial tear to the same left meniscus in 2018 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and also saw his 2022-23 season end early after he suffered a knee injury on an in-game collision (albeit to his right knee).

George also missed a couple of games earlier in the year with a groin issue. But to his credit, he has still appeared in 52 out of 57 games thus far for the Clippers and played well enough to earn his ninth career All-Star selection. The Clippers have lost both games that George has sat out with the meniscus injury though, including a particularly embarrassing loss on Wednesday to the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

While it is good news that George is at least questionable to play Friday against Washington (he was ruled out over 24 hours ahead of Wednesday’s contest), the Clippers really need him available to achieve their ultimate goal of winning an NBA title this season. George also cannot afford a longer-term injury given his still-unresolved contract situation with the team.