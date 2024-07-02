Clippers expected to part ways with ex-NBA champion

As they officially move on from the Paul George era, the LA Clippers are ready to make another roster modification.

Law Murray of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Clippers are now expected to part ways with veteran forward PJ Tucker. Either a trade or a waive-and-stretch scenario is possible with regard to Tucker, Murray adds.

Tucker, a former NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, arrived in L.A. as a part of the James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last November. While Tucker has had plenty of utility throughout his career as a rugged 3-and-D role player, it is clear that he was just a tax for the Clippers in acquiring Harden. Tucker only made 30 appearances for the Clippers all year (regular season and playoffs) and grew very frustrated with the team after he was removed from the rotation midseason. He even attempted to force a trade at one point and was eventually sent home by the Clippers.

Though Tucker did later return to receive some spot minutes in the Clippers’ first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks (and hit 36.7 percent of his threes on the year as a whole), it is clear he doesn’t have much left to offer. At 39 years old, Tucker’s dismal Clippers averages last year of 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game suggest that his time in the NBA is quickly evaporating.

Tucker recently pulled a no-brainer move and picked up his $11.5 million player option for next season. But since that is also the final year of Tucker’s contract, he now becomes much easier for the Clippers to cut ties with. With the Clippers also adding more veterans to their frontcourt in recent days, the stage is set for Tucker’s inevitable exit.