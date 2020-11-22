Clippers interested in Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Clippers aren’t about to be shutout in free agency and see their rivals take one of their players.

Montrezl Harrell on Friday agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. Though he didn’t perform well in the playoffs for the Clippers, he still won NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

So how can the Clippers counter? By going after some players in which the Lakers have interest.

According to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, the Clippers are interested in Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. Stein notes that Gasol may be more of a realistic target due to heavy competition for Ibaka.

The Clippers have joined the race for free-agent big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, league sources say Gasol is considered the more realistic target given the fierce competition for Ibaka headed by Toronto and Brooklyn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

Ibaka has already toyed with fans about his free agency. The Raptors would love to retain him, but the Lakers and Clippers may offer more of likelihood of winning a championship.

Gasol and Ibaka were key players in the Raptors’ frontcourt. Toronto still won 53 games last season despite losing Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers. They also were able to retain Fred VanVleet.