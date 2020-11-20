 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 20, 2020

Serge Ibaka trolls fans ahead of free agency with vague tweet

November 20, 2020
by Grey Papke

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka is one of many NBA players who will be eligible to sign anywhere as a free agent at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, and he’s having a little fun with fans before things kick off.

Ibaka posted a picture of himself on a plane looking somewhat pensive. The caption added more intrigue, trailing off before revealing where he was on his way to.

There isn’t even any guarantee that the picture is from Friday. Ibaka seems like he’s having a little bit of fun toying with people’s emotions and starting some speculation.

One report has indicated that this team may launch a pursuit of Ibaka. The 31-year-old may also return to the Toronto Raptors.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus