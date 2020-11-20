Serge Ibaka trolls fans ahead of free agency with vague tweet

Serge Ibaka is one of many NBA players who will be eligible to sign anywhere as a free agent at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, and he’s having a little fun with fans before things kick off.

Ibaka posted a picture of himself on a plane looking somewhat pensive. The caption added more intrigue, trailing off before revealing where he was on his way to.

On my way to… pic.twitter.com/fNVpzmQhTQ — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) November 20, 2020

There isn’t even any guarantee that the picture is from Friday. Ibaka seems like he’s having a little bit of fun toying with people’s emotions and starting some speculation.

One report has indicated that this team may launch a pursuit of Ibaka. The 31-year-old may also return to the Toronto Raptors.