Fred VanVleet agrees to four-year contract to stay with Raptors

One of the biggest names on the free agent market is staying right where he’s been.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, guard Fred VanVleet will stay with the Toronto Raptors on a four-year deal. The contract is worth $85 million, with the fourth year set to be a player option.

VanVleet was expected to be in high demand on the open market, but he ultimately opts to stay in Toronto. The Raptors will be very happy with that, as he developed into a regular starter and a leader for the team in 2019-20. He had a breakout season by averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game.

VanVleet made no secret that he wanted to be valued in free agency. The Raptors, apparently, have shown him just how valuable he is to them.