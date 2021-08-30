Report: Clippers interested in signing Paul Millsap

The LA Clippers may be looking to sign a player who helped down them in the playoffs two years ago.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Clippers are interested in signing veteran forward Paul Millsap. Charania also names the Chicago Bulls as another team in pursuit of the unrestricted free agent.

Millsap is one of the oldest active players in the league at 36. But he still had respectable averages of 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes a game last season for the Denver Nuggets. Millsap also single-handedly ignited Denver’s 3-1 comeback against the Clippers in the 2019 playoffs with a 14-point third quarter in Game 5 that swung the momentum of the series.

The Clippers managed to re-sign Nicolas Batum and add Justise Winslow this summer. But there is still a decent-sized hole in their frontcourt with Kawhi Leonard likely out for the season and both DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson still unsigned. Millsap does have some other opportunities that may pose a slightly better shot at title contention next year. The presumptive fit with the Clippers is definitely a strong one though.