Report: Clippers offered more in trade for 1 player than they did for James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers are said to be the top team on James Harden’s trade wish list, but it does not sound like they view the former MVP as a true game-changer.

During Thursday’s edition of “NBA Today” on ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Clippers were “much more aggressive” in trying to acquire Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers than they have been with their pursuit of Harden.

“They wanted to get (Holiday) and they offered more than they’re willing to do with Harden, so there are tiers of this,” Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski added that the Clippers are willing to give up more for Harden than they have offered for Malcolm Brogdon, however.

Holiday was traded to the Boston Celtics for Brogdon, Robert Williams and two first-round draft picks. The market for Harden is a bit different, of course, as he has demanded a trade and said he has no intention of playing for the Philadelphia 76ers again. That typically lowers the trade value of a player, as rival teams often prefer to wait the situation out.

The Sixers have reportedly attached a high asking price to Harden in discussions they’ve had with the Clippers. If L.A. viewed Holiday as a better addition than Harden, it seems unlikely that they are going to meet that asking price anytime soon.

H/T Bleacher Report