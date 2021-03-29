Clippers players recruiting DeMarcus Cousins to team?

The LA Clippers may be trying their best to become Kentucky West.

Clippers big man Patrick Patterson took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture of himself with DeMarcus Cousins from their time together at Kentucky. The two were teammates in the 2009-10 NCAA season, culminating in an Elite Eight appearance for the Wildcats.

Patrick Patterson recruiting Boogie for the Clippers? pic.twitter.com/LTcSj4GXzD — PerkinsFor3 (@perkinsfor3) March 28, 2021

The Clippers also just traded for another Kentucky alum in Rajon Rondo. The veteran guard Rondo has twice been teammates with Cousins at the NBA level on the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins remains a free agent, and there may certainly be some recruitment efforts here on the part of the Clippers. They do not necessarily need the size with Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac already holding down their frontcourt. But the Clippers do have two open roster spots and are surely eyeing what their rivals have been doing lately.