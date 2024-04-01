Russell Westbrook has heated confrontation with Hornets fan

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook on Sunday had yet another heated exchange with a fan at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Westbrook was seen confronting the fan courtside during the halftime break. The Clippers star appeared to be frustrated with the fan for disrespecting his family’s name.

“Don’t disrespect my family’s name. That’s wrong. I’ve got kids, don’t disrespect my name. Do you understand me? I don’t give a f–k,” Westbrook was heard saying (profanity edited by LBS).

The former NBA MVP has never been afraid to go at fans for heckling him.

In January, Westbrook called over a Minnesota Timberwolves fan to the court in order to chastise the heckler. Russ also had a heated in-game exchange with a Denver Nuggets fan earlier this season.

Westbrook got the last laugh on Sunday as the Clippers won 130-118 over the Hornets. He tallied 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 4/6 shooting off the bench.

In all fairness to Westbrook, he hasn’t been the only former MVP to beef with fans this season.