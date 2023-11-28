Russell Westbrook addresses verbal exchange with heckler

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook got into a heated exchange Monday with a heckler during his team’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers lost 113-104 against the Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Before the final buzzer sounded, Westbrook was seen responding to an animated fan sitting near courtside who appeared to be taunting the Clippers star.

The incident happened late in the fourth quarter as the Clippers’ loss to the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets appeared to be imminent.

Russell Westbrook gets into an extended verbal exchange with a courtside heckler as Clippers lose 113-104 to Nuggets (minus Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon) in LA.

– A referee and players from both teams intervene to cool tensions. pic.twitter.com/3gmUceJOcZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 28, 2023

Westbrook was asked by reporters about the sideline incident after the game. The 9-time All-Star explained that the fan had crossed a line, which Westbrook was not willing to let slide.

“The moment that line gets crossed, I won’t allow it no more [sic]. I stood for it for years. Now that my son is old enough to know what’s going on… Now I gotta stand on it,” said Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook wouldn’t repeat what the fan told him tonight because it wasn’t appropriate. Russ: “The moment that line gets crossed, I won’t allow it no more. I stood for it for years. Now that my son is old enough to know what’s going on… Now I gotta stand on it.” pic.twitter.com/Ab3dwZPRyp — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 28, 2023

Westbrook finished the contest with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the Clippers’ bench.

Westbrook has had several altercations with fans throughout the past few seasons. He confronted a Phoenix Suns fan sitting in a suite last postseason. Westbrook also tried to get a Memphis Grizzlies fan ejected in March.

Add Monday’s incident to the growing list of Westbrook’s unsavory encounters with fans.