Saturday, June 20, 2020

Clippers to sign Joakim Noah for rest of season

June 20, 2020
by Grey Papke

Joakim Noah

It took a while, but Joakim Noah has parlayed his 10-day contract into a job for the rest of the season.

The Los Angeles Clippers will sign Noah for the remainder of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Noah signed a 10-day deal with the Clippers on March 9, two days before the NBA season was suspended. He didn’t actually get the chance to appear in a game before that happened, so the Clippers are signing him without really knowing how he’ll stack up to NBA competition right now. With 10-day contracts set to expire Tuesday when the NBA transaction window opens, they essentially had to make a decision to keep him or lose him.

Other teams reportedly looked at Noah before the Clippers brought him in. He last featured for Memphis, where he averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 42 appearances last season.

