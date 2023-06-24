Could 1 surprise NBA team make a run at Draymond Green?

Draymond Green is a free agent and wants to remain with the Golden State Warriors. But if the team does not pony up the cash he is looking for, a very interesting team could make a run at the veteran.

Brian Windhorst was talking on The Hoop Collective NBA Draft Show on Thursday. During the show, Windhorst presented the case for how and why the Sacramento Kings might have interest in Green.

Windhorst shared that current Kings coach Mike Brown, who is a former Warriors assistant coach, has an excellent relationship with Green. He described Brown as a “Draymond Green whisperer” witht he Warriors. Windhorst pointed out that the Kings need a defensive-focused player who can set the tone on that side of the ball. He also noted that the Kings have the salary cap space to make a run at Green if they want to do so.

“They now have the money — if they want — to give him a premium over what he opted out of at Golden State,” Windhorst said. “The Kings can now go hunting for Draymond Green if they wish … With this cap space, they could blow Golden State out of the water.”

Sacramento just had their best season since 2005. They went 48-34 in the regular season and lost to the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. De’Aaron Fox, and to a lesser extent Kevin Huerter, represent their only significant long-term financial commitments on the roster, so they have the means to sign Green if they want.

The Warriors traded Jordan Poole to the Wizards for Chris Paul, getting rid of a player Green had a negative relationship with. That might increase Golden State’s chances of keeping Green happy.

But as Green pointed out via social media on Friday, it will come down to money, and the Warriors will have to step up in that regard.

Here is a clip of Windhorst’s full coments: