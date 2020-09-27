Mavs reportedly interested in signing Montrezl Harrell

The Dallas Mavericks could be trying to sign a player who just helped end their season.

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday that the Mavs have interest in signing LA Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell. The 26-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and is coming off a 2019-20 campaign where he won Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell and the Clippers eliminated the Mavs in the first round of this year’s playoffs. He also had an incident during the series with Mavs franchise player Luka Doncic that he later apologized for.

Harrell’s market value has dipped after his uninspiring overall performance in the bubble. That could help bring him into the Mavs’ price range. It also helps that Dallas has a number of quality rotation bigs, such as Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber, and Boban Marjanovic. As such, they would not have to ask Harrell to do too much for them.