Damian Lillard had funny response to Blazers’ Summer League title

The Portland Trail Blazers claimed the NBA Summer League title on Sunday. While that does not necessarily serve as much of a predictor for the future, it’s a cool accomplishment for the typically younger fringe players who take part in the competition.

That said, the league is not always a big focus among the league’s veteran players. Take Damian Lillard, for example. The Blazers’ franchise guard only found out about Portland’s win because he was with teammate Anfernee Simons, who got a FaceTime call from Trendon Watford in the winning locker room. Note that the video includes some NSFW language.

Trendon live con Ant y Dame ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6csXNY3GpP — BLAZERS ARGENTO (@BlazersArgento) July 17, 2022

“Oh, y’all won it? They won it? Oh s–t!” Lillard laughed.

To be clear, Lillard sounds genuinely pleased to hear the news, and even jokes that he and Simons were celebrating the championship by the pool. Still, it’s pretty funny that this is how he found out.

Lillard might as well be happy about the news. He has committed himself long-term to the organization and wants to win a title there, so any hint of optimism for the future has to be welcomed.