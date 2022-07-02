Report: Damian Lillard contract extension not a ‘sure thing’

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly want to sign Damian Lillard to an extension beyond his current contract, but Lillard’s agreement is far from guaranteed.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that the Trail Blazers want to offer Lillard a two-year extension worth over $100 million. The deal would keep Lillard, who is under contract with Portland for two more seasons, through the 2026-2027 season.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Friday that Lillard’s widely-assumed decision to accept the offer is far from a “sure thing.” According to Amick, the Trail Blazers “still needed to have a strong offseason” in order to convince Lillard to sign the extension that would keep him in Portland until the age of 36.

Lillard and the Blazers haven’t always seen eye-to-eye during the six-time All-Star’s 10 seasons with the team, but Lillard seems committed to remaining with Portland.

Portland has already gotten off to a good start this offseason with improving their roster. The Blazers traded for Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons prior to the 2022 NBA Draft. This week, the team signed former Golden State Warriors guard-forward Gary Payton II to a three-year, $28 million deal. Portland also re-signed guard Anfernee Simmons to a four-year, $100 million deal, and center Jusuf Nurkic to a four-year, $70 million contract. Nurkic averaged 15.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 56 games last season. Simmons averaged 17.3 points in 57 games, and shot 44.3 percent from the field.

H/T Bleacher Report