Why potential Damian Lillard to Heat trade is starting to look bleak

It is no secret that Damian Lillard wants to play for the Miami Heat. But as the season draws closer, it appears more and more likely that his desires may go unfulfilled.

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly snubbing the Heat. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Blazers front office is flat-out “refusing to talk to Miami.” Haynes stated this during a recent appearance on the “D-Lo & KC” radio show (9:55 mark).

“Portland is refusing to talk to Miami,” said Haynes. “Miami understands that they don’t have the assets, but they want to know, ‘Hey Portland, we’ll involve a third or fourth team. But communicate with us and let us know what you are looking for.’ It hasn’t gotten to that stage.”

The notion that a third team would be necessary to facilitate a Lillard-to-the-Heat trade is nothing new. Tyler Herro is considered the Heat’s best movable asset — one that the Blazers remain uninterested in. Moving him to a third team to get the Heat a return to their liking appeared to be the natural plan.

However, it is surprising that the Blazers remain uncooperative with the Heat with the season just a month away. The Blazers already have Lillard’s heir apparent in Scoot Henderson. An overlap between the two could prove to be awkward given Lillard’s desire to play elsewhere.

Lillard’s recent social media activity suggests his vision to join the Heat remains intact. However, other teams have emerged of late with the hopes of landing the Blazers star.