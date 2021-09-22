Report: Damian Lillard hesitant to request trade because of interesting reason

Damian Lillard has decided to give it another go with the Portland Trail Blazers. But he might have already asked out if not for the risk of having his old takes exposed.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported this week that sources believe Lillard is being held back from requesting a trade because of his loyalty to Portland and an unwillingness to go back on what he has said in the past about sticking it out with them.

The six-time All-Star Lillard has been a lifelong Blazer since they drafted him back in 2012. But he has only made it as far as the conference finals with them, sandwiched between several disappointing early playoff exits. Rumors earlier in the offseason suggested that Lillard might demand a trade, but he has since put that speculation to rest.

Indeed, Lillard has proclaimed that he would not sell out to win a title. He has even mocked other NBA stars for switching teams. At this point, it seems that Lillard’s adherence to his word may be all that is keeping him in Portland for now.