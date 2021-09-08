Damian Lillard appears to end speculation about his future in Instagram post

Damian Lillard sounds ready to enter the new NBA season without a cloud of uncertainty hanging over his future.

The Portland Trail Blazers star appeared to re-affirm his commitment to the team in a post to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Back for more… #RipCity is my city,” Lillard wrote in his caption.

It has been a summer of speculation with regard to Lillard’s future. While the six-time All-Star has been with the Blazers for his entire nine-year NBA career, some reports suggested that he might request a trade from the team. Portland just fired longtime head coach Terry Stotts and lost in the first round last season for the second consecutive year.

This post directly from Lillard should effectively end the speculation though. In fact, we have an idea of what he may want the Blazers to do next.