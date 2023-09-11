Heat, Blazers to revisit Damian Lillard trade talks?

Nearly the entire offseason has gone by without Damian Lillard being traded to the Miami Heat. But the Heat and Portland Trail Blazers may not be done talking just yet.

Shams Charania said on “The Rally” Monday that he anticipates the two sides will revisit trade talks regarding Lillard ahead of training camp. Charania also shared his belief that Lillard is only open to a trade to Miami and not any other team.

“At this point… the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory: Portland and Miami.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania updates us on Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/zdUyUwWiko — The Rally (@TheRally) September 11, 2023

“Expect Portland and Miami to re-engage before the start of training camp coming up,” Charania said.

The latest update in July said the Blazers did not seem serious about trying to trade Lillard. They’re being boxed in by Lillard, who wants a trade but only to one team. Lillard’s reluctance to accept a trade elsewhere limits Portland’s ability to get the best possible return for the All-NBA guard.

Lillard, 33, was drafted No. 6 overall by Portland in 2012. He is under contract for two more seasons (through 2024-2025) at $94.3 million.