Damian Lillard addresses 1 recent social media controversy

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is trying to clear some things up after some of his recent social media activity sparked controversy.

Lillard garnered some attention recently for one of his Twitter likes, in which a Trail Blazers fan lobbied for Nike founder Phil Knight to buy the team and convince Lillard to stay. That raised some questions about Lillard’s opinion of Jody Allen, who currently runs the Trail Blazers as the executor of brother Paul Allen’s estate.

On Friday, Lillard took to Instagram Live to clarify that he had no problem with Allen and called the like a “mishap.”

@Dame_Lillard clarified that he did not mean to like the tweet stating that Jody Allen should sell the team, and states that she has been nothing but good to him, and that he would never disrespect her like that. pic.twitter.com/2dFIlKUihU — 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 ⚡️🎯 (@TwoWayDav) July 15, 2023

“She’s been solid behind closed doors,” Lillard said. “Regardless, I would never disrespect Jody like that. It was really literally a mishap. I would never do no funny s— like that or try to be funny in no way like that. As far as Jody, she’s been very solid to me in many ways that has nothing to do with the Trail Blazers or basketball. So, don’t run with that at all.”

Lillard’s relationship with the Blazers has come under the microscope in light of his July 1 trade request. The organization appears set to only give Lillard what he wants if they find a deal that benefits them, but none of it is personal. Money is hardly the issue either.

So far, plenty of Portland fans still are on Lillard’s side. He might want to be more careful about acknowledging some of them in the future, though.

