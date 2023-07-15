 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 15, 2023

Damian Lillard addresses 1 recent social media controversy

July 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Damian Lillard warms up before a game

Mar 19, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) participates in warmups before playing LA Clippers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is trying to clear some things up after some of his recent social media activity sparked controversy.

Lillard garnered some attention recently for one of his Twitter likes, in which a Trail Blazers fan lobbied for Nike founder Phil Knight to buy the team and convince Lillard to stay. That raised some questions about Lillard’s opinion of Jody Allen, who currently runs the Trail Blazers as the executor of brother Paul Allen’s estate.

On Friday, Lillard took to Instagram Live to clarify that he had no problem with Allen and called the like a “mishap.”

“She’s been solid behind closed doors,” Lillard said. “Regardless, I would never disrespect Jody like that. It was really literally a mishap. I would never do no funny s— like that or try to be funny in no way like that. As far as Jody, she’s been very solid to me in many ways that has nothing to do with the Trail Blazers or basketball. So, don’t run with that at all.”

Lillard’s relationship with the Blazers has come under the microscope in light of his July 1 trade request. The organization appears set to only give Lillard what he wants if they find a deal that benefits them, but none of it is personal. Money is hardly the issue either.

So far, plenty of Portland fans still are on Lillard’s side. He might want to be more careful about acknowledging some of them in the future, though.

H/T The Spun

Article Tags

Damian LillardJody AllenPortland Trail Blazers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus