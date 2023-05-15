Damian Lillard has one-word response to Joel Embiid’s surprising quote

Joel Embiid made some surprising comments after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, and one fellow NBA star had an interesting reaction to the remarks.

Embiid and the Sixers were blown out 112-88 in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. Following the loss, Embiid spoke about James Harden’s impending free agency. The MVP said it is up to the front office to figure out how to bring Harden back but noted that “me and James just can’t win alone.” You can see the video here.

The clip was widely shared, though many people missed the full context. Lillard appeared to be one of those people, and he sent a telling one-word tweet about Embiid’s comments.

Again, the full context was missing. Embiid also said he has to be better if the Sixers want to make a deep playoff run. A lot of people thought his comment about him and Harden was Embiid’s way of saying the two stars got little help from their teammates, but Embiid was speaking about Philly potentially losing Harden in free agency.

Lillard has never been shy about sharing his opinion on hot-button topics, and his tweet about Embiid was another example of that.