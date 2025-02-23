NBA star backs Hooters amid bankruptcy news

Hooters may be filing for bankrutcy, but they still have some support from a VIP.

NBA star Devin Booker shared a post on social media Saturday to support Hooters amid news that the chain restaurant was looking to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“Plz (sic) don’t go Hooters,” Booker wrote in a message posted on X Saturday.

Yes, Booker apparently is a huge fan of the chain known for its chicken wings.

Hooters, which was founded in 1986 and surged in popularity over the following decades, is dealing with declining revenue and the closure of stores. They are preparing to file for bankruptcy. The Phoenix Suns star may do what he can to help Hooters stay in business. Or maybe he can recruit a legendary fellow NBA player to help in the efforts.

Between Booker and Paige Spiranac, Hooters is getting its fair share of support from the sports world.