Damian Lillard trolls Lakers fans over offseason plans

Every offseason, whether justified or not, Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers future becomes a topic of conversation. Lillard is already opting to have some fun with it as the speculation gets started anew.

Lillard went live on Instagram on Saturday and was quickly asked by many viewers where he was going this summer. The Blazers guard laughed at the comments, amused that anyone was seemingly expecting him to announce some sort of new team.

“‘Where you going this summer?’ They want me to be like, ‘I’m going to the Lakers.’” Damian Lillard trolling fans on his Instagram Live that want him to leave the Portland Trail Blazers 😂pic.twitter.com/UN9SjenNPC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2023

“‘Where you going this summer?’ They want me to be like, ‘I’m going to the Lakers!'” Lillard laughed.

Lillard is, of course, not going to the Lakers, at least not now. The Blazers are still trying to build a winner around him, though they do not seem to be close to doing so.

At this point in his career, Lillard seems to be leaning into the speculation for the fun of it. Until he explicitly pushes for a trade, there is no reason to think he is going anywhere else.