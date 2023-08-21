Damian Lillard appears to send strong message with Instagram post

The Portland Trail Blazers have seemingly made zero progress toward trading Damian Lillard in recent weeks, and the star point guard may be trying to turn up the pressure on his team.

Lillard has released several albums as a rapper under the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. On Monday, a fan showed Lillard some love by telling the 7-time All-Star that “Miami is waiting for you and your music.” Lillard shared the post to his Instagram story.

"Miami is waiting for you and your music " Damian Lillard reposted this to his IG story (via eti.drg/IG) pic.twitter.com/J9YlmkTu8p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

The fan was referring to Lillard’s desire to be traded to the Miami Heat. Lillard probably just wanted to show some appreciation to the fan, but he also could have been sending a message to the Blazers about his trade request.

Lillard has made it clear to the Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA that he only wants to be traded to Miami. The hard stance even led to the league issuing a warning to Lillard and his agent.

Portland has very little leverage because of Lillard’s insistence that he will only play for one team. As of a few weeks ago, the Blazers seemed content to just let the situation work itself out.