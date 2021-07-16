Damian Lillard has warning for Blazers despite denying trade request report

Damian Lillard said he has not asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him — at least not yet.

A report emerged Friday claiming that Lillard was set to ask Portland for a trade in the coming days. Lillard responded to the report late Friday afternoon, denying the story and telling reporters that he had not yet made a decision about his future. He later added that he expects to remain with Portland for next season.

Damian Lillard says it is not true that he wants to be traded. "A lot of things are being said, they are not coming from me." Says he has made no firm decision on what his future will be. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 16, 2021

Does Damian Lillard expect to be with the Portland Trail Blazers next season? Dame: "Yeah, I expect it." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 16, 2021

Lillard added that the only thing he has asked the Trail Blazers at this point is to “be more urgent,” adding that simply consistently reaching the playoffs is not enough for his standards. He also indicated that he disagrees with GM Neil Olshey’s assertion that the roster does not need significant changes, and that bringing in new coach Chauncey Billups would be enough.

here’s Damian Lillard when asked if he can share anything about his conversations with Olshey and Billups about where the Blazers are going pic.twitter.com/CzuCwnXYPK — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) July 16, 2021

Damian Lillard on Neil Olshey saying roster isn't an issue: "I don't disagree that maybe Chauncey can change our team and make us a better team. But I think if you look at our team as it is, I don't see how you say 'this is a championship team, we just need a new coach.'" — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 16, 2021

Lillard does not seem eager to leave Portland. However, he does want to win a championship, and if the Blazers can’t or won’t make the moves to put themselves in position to do so, he’s willing to push for a trade to go to a team that will. For now, it appears that he’s giving the organization every chance he can to do what he asks before he tries to force his way out.

The veteran guard shed further light on his frustrations in another recent interview. The 31-year-old wants to win, and he doesn’t want to wait much longer to do so. That would appear to put the spotlight on Olshey and the Blazers to act now or risk losing him.