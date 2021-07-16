 Skip to main content
Jusuf Nurkic calls out reporter over Damian Lillard trade claim

July 16, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic smells major cap when it comes to the recent reports about his star teammate.

The Portland Trail Blazers big reacted on Friday to the claim by TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott that Damian Lillard plans to request a trade from Portland in the coming days. Nurkic tweeted that the reporter should not be believed because of his name, including some cap emojis for good measure. When Abbott replied back to Nurkic, the seven-footer said that Abbott was “guessing” and questioned the legitimacy of Abbott’s source.

There has been smoke for several weeks now that Lillard may be available. The rumors first stemmed from a report by Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, who is widely seen as close with Lillard and thus carries some legitimacy.

In any case, Lillard plans to address the reports about his future after Team USA practice on Friday. Nurkic, meanwhile, has said before that he may be next to go if Lillard leaves Portland.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA-4.0

.

