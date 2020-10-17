Damian Lillard hilariously shuts down fan’s attempt to recruit him to Suns

Despite the Phoenix Suns pushing his team for the final Western Conference playoff spot this season, Damian Lillard remains unmoved by them.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard hilariously shut down a fan’s attempt to recruit him this week. In response to the fan’s tweet that he was asking Lillard to join the Suns, Lillard simply replied, “Issa no for me.”

Issa no for me https://t.co/WoiLWe6pUu — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 16, 2020

After many years of losing, the Suns now seem to be on the upswing. They were the surprise team of the bubble, going a perfect 8-0 and just narrowly missing out on the West play-in game. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton also look like a fine young nucleus to build around for the next decade or so.

It will take much more than that for Lillard though, a Blazers lifer who is signed through 2024-25. The five-time All-Star is a famous proponent of loyalty. Thus, a sudden move to Phoenix is highly unlikely to say the least.