Damian Lillard speaks out against Draymond Green’s suspension

Count Damian Lillard as an NBA peer who disagrees with the decision to suspend Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors star Green was suspended by the league for Game 3 of his team’s playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. The one-game ban stems from an incident in Game 2 where Green stomped on Kings big man Domantas Sabonis (see the video here).

Soon after the punishment for Green was announced, Lillard took to Twitter to speak out against it. He quote-tweeted the news with a facepalm emoji.

In another tweet, Lillard went on to say, “A suspension is crazy.”

Lillard probably has a little bias here. He is close with Green, having been teammates with him on Team USA during their gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lillard has also tried to recruit Green to the Blazers before.

While there is an argument that Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg first during the incident in question, Green’s stomp itself was not the only factor that led to his suspension. An NBA executive revealed this week that there were some other considerations as well.