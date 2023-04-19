NBA exec says 1 main factor led to Draymond Green suspension

Draymond Green has been suspended for the Golden State Warriors’ crucial Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings, and the NBA says there is one main factor that led to the disciplinary action.

Green has been suspended for one game after he stomped on Domantas Sabonis chest during Golden State’s loss to Sacramento on Monday night. The NBA said in its statement that Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts” played a role in the disciplinary decision.

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars elaborated on the decision a bit further on Wednesday. Dumars told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Green is a repeat offender, which “weighs as heavy as anything.”

“Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension,” Dumars said. “You know what the situation is, but you have to set that aside and look at the facts in front of you. … Repeat offender weighs as heavy as anything.”

Sabonis had grabbed Green’s ankle after falling to the floor, which annoyed the Warriors forward, who responded by stomping on the Kings star’s chest (video here).

A report several hours before the NBA’s announcement claimed Green was unlikely to be suspended. It is possible the league leaked that info in order to test the public reaction before making a final ruling.

Green has been ejected from games and suspended in the past for cheap shots. This isn’t even the first time he has been suspended during the playoffs. That is why it would have been a surprise if the NBA let him off the hook, even with the Warriors down 2-0 against the Kings.