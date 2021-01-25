Damian Lillard trolls Thunder with his new shoe

Damian Lillard’s playoff buzzer-beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder was one of the coldest shots in NBA history. Now the moment is being further immortalized.

The Portland Trail Blazers star released a new shoe with Adidas this week. The sneaker comes in Thunder colors of orange and blue in reference to his series-winning shot against them in the 2019 playoffs. The insole also notes his stat line from that game of 50 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Ruthless: @Dame_Lillard has a new Adidas shoe dropping in OKC colors to celebrate his series-ending shot & 50 point game. pic.twitter.com/gDiMIkK2lT — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 24, 2021

Lillard’s shot was the most memorable moment of a deep playoff run for the Blazers that year. They made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. That is the furthest that Lillard has ever been in the postseason as well as the furthest that Portland has gone since 2000.

Some may say that Lillard is lame for continuing to celebrate what amounts to a first-round victory. But the shot completely splintered the Thunder as we know them. Only Hamidou Diallo, who was not even active during the series, is still on the team from that year. Lillard still very much enjoys trolling other former members of that OKC squad as well.