Damian Lillard hints at 1 star player he wants on Blazers?

Damian Lillard wants the Portland Trail Blazers to significantly improve their roster this summer, and he may have subtly revealed one star player he would like the team to pursue.

Lillard “liked” a tweet early Tuesday morning that suggested the Blazers should trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. The tweet was from a fan who responded to a Bill Simmons report claiming Williamson is likely to be traded ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Damian Lillard liked a tweet that calls for Zion Williamson to go to Portland. pic.twitter.com/xneHA6USG8 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 20, 2023

You can see the original tweet below. The fan simply wrote “get him to the blazers” and tagged Lillard.

Get him to the blazers @Dame_Lillard — Cameron (@YungHarridge) June 20, 2023

Lillard has not been all that active on Twitter, which is why the “like” was even more noteworthy. He has only “liked” five tweets total since the start of the month.

There have been multiple reports that the Pelicans are looking to trade Williamson, which is not exactly stunning. The 22-year-old has played in just 114 games since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019. New Orleans has had issues with Williamson’s conditioning and lack of availability.

Lillard has not asked out of Portland even though the Blazers missed the playoffs the past two seasons. The 32-year-old does, however, want the team to make one big move leading up to the NBA Draft.