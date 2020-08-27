Damian Lillard says report about LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard is false

Damian Lillard seems to be calling b.s. on a report about LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

The Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner reported on Wednesday night that James and Leonard spoke at the NBA players’ meeting and were adamant about not playing the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Sources: Lakers forward LeBron James and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard both spoke up in the players meeting Wednesday night and were adamant about not playing the rest of the playoffs and they wanted change. The players will have another meeting at 11 am East time Thursday. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 27, 2020

Lillard responded with a comment on Instagram that suggested he thought the report was bad information. He asked “where they get this info?”

There have been mixed reports about what has happened. One report said the Clippers and Lakers voted in an informal poll not to keep playing the season. Other reports have said things were emotional and players need a day to gather themselves.

In separate meetings, NBA players and owners are expected to talk on Thursday about how to proceed.

As for Lillard, his Trail Blazers are down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Lakers. Lillard reportedly is leaving Orlando and returning to Portland to have his knee examined.