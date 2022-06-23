 Skip to main content
D’Angelo Russell likely to be traded by Timberwolves?

June 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
D'Angelo Russell warming up

Mar 1, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell (0) warms up before the start of the third quarter during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

One of the big trade pieces that could be on the move this offseason is Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell. A new report suggests that trade is both increasingly likely and potentially imminent.

Timberwolves beat writer Dane Moore reported Thursday that the chances of a Russell trade appear increasingly likely. A move could happen as soon as Thursday during the NBA Draft, and if not then, the first week of July.

The Timberwolves will be motivated to move Russell in large part due to his contract. He is entering the final year of his deal and is owed $31.4 million, a hefty price for a player that Minnesota might see as more of a luxury option at this point. If the team is committed to building around Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, there is a lot of incentive to ship Russell out for a player who better complements the current core.

Russell has consistently popped up in trade rumors since the end of the season. The 26-year-old looks to be a safe bet to be moved, perhaps quite quickly.

