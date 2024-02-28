Danny Ainge’s son could land 1 NBA GM job?

There may soon be an Ainge in charge of an Eastern Conference team again.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Wednesday that Austin Ainge, the son of famed NBA executive Danny Ainge, is a name to watch for the Charlotte Hornets’ general manager opening. At 42 years old, Austin is currently the assistant GM for the Boston Celtics under Brad Stevens.

Austin joined the Celtics as director of player personnel in 2011 when his father was still Boston’s president of basketball operations. Danny stepped down from his position in 2021 and now serves as an executive for the Utah Jazz. But Austin, who was previously an assistant coach for Southern Utah University as well as a head coach in the then-NBA D-League, has stayed with the Celtics organization all throughout.

As for the Hornets, they are looking for a new GM after Mitch Kupchak recently announced his resignation. A more experienced current NBA GM appears to be the frontrunner for the Charlotte job right now. But Austin could be making a late case for himself here as well.