Report: Danuel House investigated for possible bubble violation

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. is being investigated for committing a possible bubble violation.

House was a late scratch for Tuesday’s Game 3 of the Rockets’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers due to “personal reasons.” He also is unlikely to be cleared to play in Game 4 on Thursday, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon say House is being investigated for a possible violation of the NBA campus’ bubble protocol in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. House did not leave the perimeter of the campus but a violation reportedly may have occurred within the team’s hotel.

The NBA reportedly is trying to determine whether House needs a 10-day quarantine as some other violators had.

House, 27, is averaging 10.5 points in 30.4 minutes per game this season. He’s averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs.