Danuel House’s wife Whitney reacts on Instagram to husband allegedly cheating in bubble

Danuel House Jr. being sent home from the NBA Bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. appears to be the least of his problems.

House’s wife, Whitney, appears to be reacting poorly to the news surrounding her husband. She reportedly posted a note on Instagram that said “reap what you sow.”

Danuel House Jr wife just posted this on her IG story pic.twitter.com/QtmzhhW1qM — COWARDS double team (@RedNationBlogga) September 11, 2020

Another report says Whitney, whose Instagram account is private, scrubbed photos of Danuel from her account.

House did not play in Game 3 of the Houston Rockets’ playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers due to “personal reasons.” He also did not play in Game 4 of the series on Thursday after reports of his possible violation of the NBA’s bubble protocol emerged.

The NBA investigated House for possibly having a COVID-19 tester inside his hotel room on the Disney World campus.

House was sent home from the NBA Bubble on Friday after the league determined he had an unauthorized guest in his room for several hours.

House reportedly denied any wrongdoing.

Not only did House let down his team and teammates and possibly compromise the bubble, but now his marriage may be in jeopardy. And his actions may actually be proving this commentator’s opinion to be prescient.