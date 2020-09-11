Danuel House sent home from NBA bubble due to violation

Danuel House’s time in the NBA bubble is over.

The Houston Rockets forward has been sent home from the Orlando bubble after an NBA investigation found that he had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room.

The NBA issued the following statement about Danuel House. He has left the bubble and won’t return to Houston this season: pic.twitter.com/eFyI9SIbEO — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 11, 2020

The Rockets are one game away from elimination, but the fact that House has been sent home instead of being simply forced to quarantine indicates that the league sees this as a serious violation. It also came out of nowhere, as even the Rockets were caught off-guard by what took place.

The NBA statement offers few new details about what took place to get House ejected from the bubble. One report said it was actually a COVID-19 testing official. The NBA isn’t confirming that, and only said that House’s guest was not authorized to be on campus.

House, 27, averaged 10.5 points in 30.4 minutes per game this season. He added 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs.