Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell respond to trade rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell responded on Wednesday to a report about trade rumors involving the team.

On Wednesday, Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico reported that while the Cavs are not actively looking to trade Garland, the team might explore trades involving the guard.

Cavs Exploring Darius Garland Trades? https://t.co/Y0OaEqdRYd — Hoops Wire (@WireHoops) June 28, 2023

Amico’s report led to responses from other Cavs reporters.

Both Brian Windhorst and Chris Fedor said the Cavs don’t intend to trade Garland.

"First off, the Cavs are not trading Darius Garland, they're not trading Donovan Mitchell," – @WindhorstESPN came back on to calm everyone down 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JFqNRq2N7j — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 28, 2023

#Cavs have not had any discussions about trading All-Star point guard Darius Garland and don’t intend to move him, sources tell @clevelanddotcom — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 28, 2023

Then both Mitchell and Garland responded. Mitchell joked that people must be “bored” to come up with the trade rumors.

I see we are bored this beautiful afternoon😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 28, 2023

Garland shared a few laughing emojis in a tweet in response.

Cleveland went 51-31 last season and finished fourth in the East. It was their best finish since LeBron James left the team.

The Cavs pulled off a massive trade last year for Mitchell and feel like a team on the rise. Trading Garland doesn’t seem like it would be at the top of their agenda unless such a deal were to vastly improve the team.

An All-Star in 2021-2022, Garland averaged 21.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting last season. The 23-year-old guard was taken No. 5 overall by Cleveland in 2019.