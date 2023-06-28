 Skip to main content
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell respond to trade rumors

June 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Darius Garland smiling

Mar 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles after a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell responded on Wednesday to a report about trade rumors involving the team.

On Wednesday, Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico reported that while the Cavs are not actively looking to trade Garland, the team might explore trades involving the guard.

Amico’s report led to responses from other Cavs reporters.

Both Brian Windhorst and Chris Fedor said the Cavs don’t intend to trade Garland.

Then both Mitchell and Garland responded. Mitchell joked that people must be “bored” to come up with the trade rumors.

Garland shared a few laughing emojis in a tweet in response.

Cleveland went 51-31 last season and finished fourth in the East. It was their best finish since LeBron James left the team.

The Cavs pulled off a massive trade last year for Mitchell and feel like a team on the rise. Trading Garland doesn’t seem like it would be at the top of their agenda unless such a deal were to vastly improve the team.

An All-Star in 2021-2022, Garland averaged 21.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting last season. The 23-year-old guard was taken No. 5 overall by Cleveland in 2019.

