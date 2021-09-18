Darren Collison hoping for another chance with Lakers?

Stop us if you have heard this one before, but the Los Angeles Lakers are being linked to a player who is in his mid-30s.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported this week that there is buzz about former NBA guard Darren Collison potentially eyeing a training camp invite from the Lakers.

Collison, who is now 34, retired from the league in 2019 but has flirted with the idea of a return several times since then. The former first-round pick was mentioned in connection with the Lakers as recently as last year, but nothing ever materialized.

The Lakers do make sense for Collison, who played at UCLA and was even teammates there with new Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. If the two sides once again fail to link up though, there is another enticing destination in play for Collison.

