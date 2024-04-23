Darren Waller, Kelsey Plum file for divorce

A sports power couple is calling it quits after a year of marriage.

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller and WNBA star Kelsey Plum have filed a joint petition for divorce in Clark County, Nevada, according to records that were reviewed by the New York Post. Plum, 29, confirmed the news of the split with a statement she issued via social media.

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” Plum wrote. “God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and every day I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP.”

Rumors swirled earlier this year that Waller and Plum were on rocky ground when the 31-year-old tight end shared a video in which he mouthed the lyrics to a remix of a breakup song. He later deleted the video and claimed he was just messing around, which most who saw the clip did not believe.

Waller and Plum, who plays for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, got married in March 2023. The two met when Waller was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Waller, who has battled injuries throughout his career, is reportedly undecided on whether he wants to play in 2024.