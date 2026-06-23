Darryn Peterson speaks out on controversial decision to snub Jazz workout

Darryn Peterson has cleared the air on his decision to snub the Utah Jazz and other teams at the top of the NBA draft.

The Kansas Jayhawks star only worked out for the Washington Wizards , who hold the No. 1 overall pick ahead of Tuesday’s draft. That prompted some whispers about whether Peterson was trying to dissuade the Jazz from selecting him at No. 2 should AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer get picked ahead of him.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Peterson clarified that he’s ready to give his all no matter what team ends up picking him.

“Just a decision that was made. I’m definitely not dodging any team,” Peterson said of holding his lone workout with Washington, via HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“Whoever takes me, I’m going to come in and be delighted to be there. Wherever that happens to be, they’ll get the best me. I’m not dodging any team. I’m ready to play for whoever.”

Peterson did not exactly take ownership of the “decision” to skip most workouts, based on how he phrased his answer. It’s possible that the choice to work out exclusively for the Wizards was a strategic move orchestrated by his agents, Darren Matsubara and Demetrius Porter at Wasserman.

Peterson and his team know that there’s virtually no scenario where the standout scorer falls out of the top-3, regardless of whether he worked out for the Jazz or Memphis Grizzlies , who hold the third pick. Peterson’s workout with the Wizards must have gone extraordinarily well, given reports last week that Washington was wavering on the expected move to pick Dybantsa.

Jazz fans may recall that last year’s No. 5 overall pick, Ace Bailey , reportedly threatened to hold out should Utah choose him. The team still ended up drafting Bailey, who turned in a promising rookie campaign without much off-court drama.