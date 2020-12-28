Daryl Morey fined $50K for sending this tweet about James Harden

The NBA has once again shown that it takes its anti-tampering rules very seriously, and this time it is Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey who has to pay the price.

Morey has been fined $50K for a social media post he made about Houston Rockets star James Harden, the NBA announced on Monday. The fine stems from a tweet Morey sent on Dec. 20 that was actually a “memory” of an old tweet congratulating Harden for breaking the Rockets’ all-time franchise assist record. You can see the tweet below:

Daryl Morey has been fined $50K for this tweet pic.twitter.com/mYvFJlRG62 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 28, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the tweet was only live for a few minutes before Morey deleted it. The former Houston GM told NBA officials that the tweet came from an automated app.

The fine may seem ridiculous, but it is hardly a surprise. Draymond Green was fined the same amount recently for some seemingly innocent comments he made about a fellow NBA star.

Morey has a close relationship from Harden from when the two worked together in Houston. There have been rumblings that the two could reunite in Philly, which may have also contributed to the decision to fine Morey.