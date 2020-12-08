Report: James Harden told Rockets he is open to 76ers trade

James Harden has not reported to training camp with the Houston Rockets and seems intent on being traded. If the team decides to fulfill his request, the Philadelphia 76ers are at or near the top of the former MVP’s wish list.

Harden informed the Rockets before the start of training camp that he would be open to a trade to the Sixers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon. He also said there would be other teams that fit his criteria, though it’s unclear which teams those are.

It was previously reported that Harden wants a trade to the Nets, but he pivoted to the 76ers after there was no traction in talks between Houston and Brooklyn. The Rockets have had no significant talks with Philly, either.

Former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is now in charge of basketball operations in Philly, and he and Harden have a close relationship. Morey took out a full-page ad thanking the Rockets after he parted ways with them, and the ad focused a lot on Harden.

If the Rockets do trade Harden, ESPN reports that they are looking for a package that includes “a young franchise cornerstone and a bundle of first-round picks and/or talented players on rookie contracts.” They would almost certainly want Ben Simmons in any deal with the 76ers, and indications have been that Morey is not open to parting with him.

Harden was not present for Houston’s first official practice on Sunday, and head coach Stephen Silas appears to be running out of patience with him. We seemed to get confirmation that Harden wants to be traded with some remarks his mother met on social media.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0