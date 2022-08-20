Daryl Morey goes viral for his funny 76ers-themed shirt

Daryl Morey continues to be a walking meme.

The Philadelphia 76ers executive went viral this week for a shirt that he wore at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Friday night. Morey’s shirt had a “Beavis and Butt-Head” theme with James Harden and Joel Embiid as the two title characters.

“Shut up Butthead, we’re never gonna score,” Morey hilariously wrote in a caption on Twitter.

Shut up Butthead, we’re never gonna score pic.twitter.com/rs5YHrRAJd — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) August 20, 2022

Morey, the former NBA Executive of the Year, was born in 1972. That means that “Beavis and Butt-Head,” which premiered in 1993 when Morey was in his early 20s, is right in his wheelhouse.

As for Harden and Embiid, they have far better things to do than working at Burger World. The two stars have championship aspirations for next season with the 76ers and already seem to be looking the part.