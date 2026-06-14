Former NBA All-Star has sharp criticism of Victor Wembanyama

At least one former NBA All-Star was left unimpressed by Victor Wembanyama ’s performance during the NBA Finals.

Two-time All-Star and NBA champion David West had some critical remarks about Wembanyama following the Spurs’ 94-90 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday. West was specifically critical of what he saw as Wembanyama’s lack of strength and moves in the post.

“7’6″ and no post game or back to the basket game. Wild business,” West wrote on X.

7"6 and no post game or back to the basket game. Wild business. — David West (@D_West30) June 14, 2026

Wembanyama is officially 7’4″, but the point stands. At 235 pounds despite his height, Wembanyama is more of a finesse player at this stage of his career. He does things that no one else can, but he isn’t exactly known for physically bullying other big men down low.

On the other hand, even if Wembanyama is lacking in some areas, he still averaged 25 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in his age 22 season. Strength is one thing he can add to his game as time goes by. The natural skills he has cannot be taught, though.

One of the game’s greatest-ever players suggested that Wembanyama needs to dedicate his offseason to getting stronger. West, it would appear, has similar advice.