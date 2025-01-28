Report reveals De’Aaron Fox’s 1 preferred trade destination

De’Aaron Fox may be trying to steer his way to The Lone Star State.

James Ham of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento reported Tuesday on the longtime Sacramento Kings star Fox’s preferred landing spot in a trade. That landing spot is the San Antonio Spurs.

According to multiple sources, if De'Aaron Fox leaves the Kings via trade, his preferred landing spot is the San Antonio Spurs. It could be an interesting couple of days in Sacramento. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 28, 2025

The big news broke earlier in the day on Tuesday that the Kings will be opening up trade talks for the 27-year-old All-Star guard Fox ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Fox, who is represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, can become a free agent in 2026 but could now be on the move in a matter of days as Sacramento looks to maximize a return.

San Antonio, led by 21-year-old center phenom Victor Wembanyama, has an excellent long-term outlook, and Fox would make a whole lot of sense as the successor to the soon-to-be 40-year-old Chris Paul, whose contract will be up after this season. Fox might not have as much leverage here since he is still under contract for one-and-a-half more years, which is enough time for an outside suitor to roll on the dice on Fox and make a pitch for him to stay. But this is not the first time that we have heard the Spurs linked to Fox in trade rumors, and Fox now appears to be serious about trying to get there.