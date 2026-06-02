De’Aaron Fox had the strangest interaction with a reporter

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox had a bizarre interaction with a reporter based on some comments teammate Dylan Harper made about him.

During Tuesday’s NBA Finals media day, Harper talked about how Fox has helped as a mentor during his rookie season, and joking referred to Fox as “Unc.” Fox took the comment in stride, pointing out that he is a literal uncle.

Dylan Harper to De'Aaron Fox: "Hey, Unc."



De'Aaron Fox: "I'm actually a literal uncle, but I'm not an Unc in the sense that 'I'm old.” 🤣🤣🤣



(via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/vVeqNjV8Tb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 2, 2026

The interaction took a strange turn, however, when a reporter asked Fox if Harper was going to get “punishment” for referring to Fox like that. Fox was utterly baffled by the question.

“Punishment? What the f—?” Fox asked while laughing.

Ayo what was that reporter on😭 pic.twitter.com/3pPNPK8jzC — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) June 2, 2026

Fox is only 28 and is far from a grizzled veteran. He clearly does not mind the “Unc” jabs, but he was utterly confused by where the unidentified reporter took it.

Fox has not exactly been helped by the fact that he’s been slowed by an injury for the past several games. The Spurs are remaining coy on his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, though they seem to be optimistic that he will play.