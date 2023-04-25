 Skip to main content
De’Aaron Fox makes big announcement about his status for Game 5

April 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
De'Aaron Fox in warmups

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

De’Aaron Fox has made a big announcement regarding his status for Game 5.

Fox told reporters on Tuesday that he will be playing in Game 5 of his Sacramento Kings’ Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Fox will be playing through a fracture at the tip of his left index finger that was suffered in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Kings guard gave a very determined response regarding his status.

“There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing,” Fox said.

Fox was able to do some shooting despite having a splint on his left index finger.

Here is a look at the splint:

And here are some videos of him shooting with the splint on.

Fox’s Kings won the first two games of the series at home but then lost the next two in San Francisco. Now they will be hosting Game 5 on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

