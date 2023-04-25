De’Aaron Fox makes big announcement about his status for Game 5

De’Aaron Fox has made a big announcement regarding his status for Game 5.

Fox told reporters on Tuesday that he will be playing in Game 5 of his Sacramento Kings’ Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Fox will be playing through a fracture at the tip of his left index finger that was suffered in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Kings guard gave a very determined response regarding his status.

“There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing,” Fox said.

“There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing.” — De’Aaron Fox — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 25, 2023

Fox was able to do some shooting despite having a splint on his left index finger.

Here is a look at the splint:

Here is a look at the splint on De’Aaron Fox’s left index finger. He’s now taking some 3s. pic.twitter.com/NHU3543DYI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 25, 2023

And here are some videos of him shooting with the splint on.

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox getting a feel for the splint on his broken left index finger. pic.twitter.com/PaZM9HXatu — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 25, 2023

Here’s De’Aaron Fox shooting free throws after practice. pic.twitter.com/odCcF1PIJk — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 25, 2023

Fox’s Kings won the first two games of the series at home but then lost the next two in San Francisco. Now they will be hosting Game 5 on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.