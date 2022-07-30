Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide

The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide.

According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”

Payne, who was just 31, was shot and killed on May 9 in Orange County, Fla. during an alleged dispute. Lawrence Dority was identified as the shooter and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. At the time, authorities revealed details of the alleged dispute, which you can read here.

The 6-foot-10 Payne was a four-year senior at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014, making three Sweet Sixteen appearances with the Spartans over that span. He also became known in college for his close friendship with 8-year-old cancer patient Lacey Holsworth.

Payne later went on to be drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round in 2015 (No. 15 overall). He spent four seasons in the NBA before enjoying a fairly successful career overseas that included a Pro A championship and a French Cup victory in 2019 with French team ASVEL Basket.