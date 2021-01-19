Delonte West shares another positive update from his recovery

Delonte West checked into a rehab treatment facility in Florida nearly four months now, and it sounds like the former NBA star continues to make progress.

West now has a job at the rehab center where he was being treated, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That is certainly a positive indication that West is getting his life back on track. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who reunited West with his mother and helped convince the 37-year-old to check into rehab, said about two months ago that West was doing well but still facing an “uphill battle.”

Charania noted that Cuban has remained in close contact with West.

West appears to have come a long way from when he refused to accept help in 2019 after a video showed him fighting someone in the middle of the freeway.

Cuban and West have a relationship from when West played for the Mavericks. Cuban helped locate West last September after West was spotted panhandling in the Dallas area.

West has struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues since he last played in the NBA several years ago. We’re glad to hear he is doing much better.